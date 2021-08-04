Yaoundé: Vision 4 political commentator ditched over Southern Cameroons comment

Popular French Cameroun political analyst was recently kicked off his prime time slot for pro Southern Cameroons comments.

Dieudonné Essomba has participated in the ”Club d’Elites”, broadcast every Sunday on the private television channel, Vision 4 show since its inception but was ousted over his pro Southern Cameroons statements.

Vision 4 bosses contacted by our Yaoundé city reporter insist it is due to heightened sensitivities and to avoid accusations of a conflict of interest.

His last appearance on the popular program was on July 18, 2021 in which the economist analyzed the anti-Biya demonstration organized on July 17 by Cameroonian activists, united under the banner of the Anti-Sardinard Brigade (BAS).

The French Cameroun political commentator indexed the Biya regime and accused it of being at the origin of all the ongoing crises in Cameroon particularly the war in Southern Cameroons.

Speaking to reporters in Yaoundé recently, Dieudonné Essomba said “I signed a contract with Vision 4. For now, it has not been terminated. But they have asked me not to come anymore”.

By Rita Akana