Yaoundé tries to restructure as Southern Cameroons war becomes more violent

In recent weeks, Cameroon’s anglophone separatists have carried out a series of deadly ambushes against the Cameroonian army which have been on a bigger scale than anything yet seen since the start of the conflict five years ago. The army high command wants to change strategy but has yet to say how it intends to proceed.

At least three Cameroonian soldiers were killed on Thursday in an ambush by separatist fighters in the country’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest, according to local and security sources.

Separatist fighters ambushed soldiers who were on patrol in Bamali village of the region and opened fire on them, according to a military official who asked not to be named.

A video of the ambush filmed by separatist fighters went viral on social media in the Central African nation.

Clashes between government forces and separatist fighters were also reported early Thursday in at least seven parts of the region, according to security reports.

Reported by Africa Intelligence and Cameroon Concord News