Yaounde: Special Status is to weaken the Ambazonia Interim Gov’t, subjugate Southern Cameroonians

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government says French Cameroun’s main objective out of the war in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia is to undermine the Ambazonia Interim Government and subdue the people of Southern Cameroons.

“The 1953 Eastern Regional Crisis in Enugu did not have any spilled over effect into French Cameroun. Our leaders after the Mamfe Conference opted to remain close and intimate with East Cameroun but not at the expense of our sovereignty and dignity,” vice president Dabney Yerima said during a zoom ceremony in memory of the young school girl killed in Bamenda recently by a French Cameroun gendarme.

Yerima underlined that ever since Hon. Joseph Wirba left the French Cameroun National Assembly after he frequently criticized the war in Southern Cameroons as well as the brutal killing of thousands of innocent Southern Cameroons civilians, no other so-called Southern Cameroons CPDM MP has commented on the war including the murder of primary school pupils by French Cameroun uniform officers.

“Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh and Joseph Beti Assomo are using the Francophone dominated army to kill our people and Philemon Yang, Atanga Nji, Elvis Ngolle Ngolle, Paul Tasong Victor Mengot and Elung Paul are applauding and passing for cabinet ministers. To me, they are insiders who are assisting La Republique and by extrapolation France to arrive at its goals,” Dabney Yerima pointed out.

Vice President Dabney Yerima stated that these French Cameroun surrogates are now quiet because they are watching Franck Biya who struggled to have Advance Level papers now coming into the political show in Yaoundé changing French Cameroun’s internal equations, and creating a new political structure with his visit to the new Sultan of Foumban in order to weaken the old generation and completely subjugate the people of Southern Cameroons.

“We advise the so-called Southern Cameroons CPDM political elites who seek to weaken the Ambazonia uprising to renounce their acts, as the Ambazonia Interim Government is well-established and deeply-rooted in Southern Cameroons, and no one can either depose it or downplay its role in getting Southern Cameroonians to Buea,” Dabney Yerima noted.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai