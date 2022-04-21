Yaoundé signs Russian military deal

Cameroon has signed an agreement on April 12 with Russia for military cooperation.

According to security sources, this agreement is part of the continuation of military tie between the two countries for several years, with the emphasis recently on the revision of the military deal signed in 2015.

On the instructions of Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo and his Russian counterpart, General Sergei Shoogou, inked the documents that define this new military cooperation.

In the 13 page document, the two countries agree to exchange opinions and information on defense policies and international security, development of relations in the areas of joint training, medicine, topography or military hydrography.

They also agree to exchange experiences, and interaction in peace support operations under the aegis of the United Nations.

The symbolic deal established in Moscow, comes as several countries around the world, withdraw ties with Kremlin, to impose sanctions.

Source: Africa News