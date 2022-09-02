Yaoundé School reopening claim aimed at covering up regime’s crimes in Southern Cameroons

The Ambazonia Interim Government (IG) says claims by the Biya Francophone regime about school reopening in Southern Cameroons are aimed at covering up the continued crimes committed by Francophone army soldiers in the Southern Cameroons homeland.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima accused the French Cameroun regime of trying to market fake achievements and victories for the French Cameroun society and the international community.

However, Vice President Dabney Yerima stressed that Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards have the right to use all means at their disposal to face the French Cameroun enemy and respond to its crimes.

Dabney Yerima’s remarks came after defense minister Beti Assomo said recently that nearly all schools in Anglophone Cameroon have now been reopened.

Minister Beti Assomo further said all necessary security measures have been put in place to enable primary and secondary schools to resume in the rural areas of Anglophone Cameroon.

Cameroon government military has repeatedly said over the past five years that it has secured all academic institutions in Southern Cameroons. But schools have come under attack from both Cameroon government troops and Amba fighters.

By Chi Prudence Asong