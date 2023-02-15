Yaoundé: President Biya will die next year

Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya, will surely be dying next year based on what he said on June 9, 2004, following an announcement that he had died in 2004.

Many Cameroonians have been looking forward to Mr. Biya’s death but they may have to wait for one year again as Mr. Biya is not in a rush to leave this planet.

On Monday, Mr. Biya celebrated his 90th birthday and he is in good shape. If anybody is expecting the 90-year-old Biya to die this year, then he might be hoping against hope.

Biya has repeatedly defended his record in the past and says that the government has made strides to return peace to the minority English-speaking regions where separatists are trying to form their own state.

He touts his Vision 2035 plan as a blueprint to boost development over the next 12 years.

Biya was born in Mvomeka’a, a village in the southern equatorial forest, in 1933, the year prohibition ended in the United States and Adolf Hitler became Chancellor in Germany.

After studying in Paris, he returned to Cameroon in 1962 as a top civil servant and quickly rose to become the Prime Minister in 1975. He was hand-picked as successor after the country’s first post-independence president Ahmadou Ahidjdo decided to resign suddenly in November 1982.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai