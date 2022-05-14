Yaoundé: President Biya heads to Europe for a patch-up

Cameroon’s president, Paul Biya, has left Yaoundé for Europe where he is expected to be patched up after several months of declining health.

Mr. Biya, who has been in power for forty years in a country that is permanently in economic doldrums, has been suffering from multiple ailments, including diabetes, high blood pressure, dementia and a heart problem.

The last time the brutal tyrant was seen in public was during the AfCON final in February 2022 where it could be noticed that he had lost his mind and was remote-controlled by his wife, Chantal Biya.

Recently, Mr. Biya was flown from Mvomeka’a to Yaoundé in an helicopter for him to see a French medical doctor who was in the country to help stabilize the ailing “monarch”.

But things seem to be getting out of control. Biya is gradually spiraling into another planet. At 90, his chances of surviving the colony of diseases which have transformed his body into a conference center are really slim.

It is suspected that Mr. Biya will end up in Switzerland where he has a crowd of doctors who have been attending to him.

More will be yours as we obtain it.

By Soter Agbaw-Ebai with files from Rita Akana in Yaoundé