Yaoundé, Libreville discuss border demarcation

Officials from Cameroon and Gabon began meeting on Tuesday in Cameroonian capital Yaoundé to discuss the border demarcation between the two countries.

“This meeting is a veritable platform for permanent consultation and reflection on questions linked to demarcation and security of the border of both countries. The outcome of this meeting will fill the legal vacuum that exists in that domain,” said Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji.

“This meeting will help us trace our border. (We need) to identify the reference side, register their geographical distinctions as well as all problems faced,” said Lambert-Noel Matha, Gabonese interior minister.

The two sides are expected to finalize a draft protocol on establishing a mixed technical committee to demarcate the border, the officials said, reiterating that there is no border dispute between the two countries.

Cameroon and Gabon share a border of about 300 km.

Source: Xinhaunet