Yaoundé: Gendarmerie arrests 30 suspected drug traffickers

Cameroon National Gendarmerie said Friday its forces have arrested a group of 30 individuals in the capital, Yaoundé for allegedly trafficking illicit drugs.

The suspects were arrested during two raids carried out on July 30 in the Ntaba and Manguiers neighborhoods of the city, according to a statement released Friday afternoon by the gendarmerie.

“(During the raids) 800 grams of cocaine, 2 kg of cannabis, mobile phones and bladed weapons were seized,” the statement said, adding that a notorious 45-year-old drug dealer was also arrested during the operation.

Officials said they will intensify the operation “to cleanse” the capital city of criminals as the country is preparing to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a continental football competition involving 24 African nations, early next year.

Source: Xinhuanet