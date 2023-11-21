Yaounde: First-ever Olympic medalist Ndongo Ebanga’s cry of distress

Suffering from hydrocephalus, an excess of fluid in the brain requiring urgent surgery, Ndongo Ebanga, Cameroon’s first-ever Olympic medallist, has appealed to his country’s authorities for help.

The first Cameroonian athlete to win an Olympic medal, Martin Ndongo Ebanga is going through a difficult period of physical distress. The 57-year-old former pugilist suffers from debilitating hydrocephalus. This serious medical condition, characterized by an excessive accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, has plunged the legendary Cameroonian boxer into a precarious state of health.

Symptoms of hydrocephalus include aggressiveness, impaired vision and hearing. But also the loss of coordination and memory, have transformed Ndongo Ebanga’s life into a daily ordeal. His wife, Isabelle, expressed the family’s anguish in the face of this difficult situation. “He’s not well, he’s sick,” she said. He has been diagnosed with hydrocephalus and head injuries”.

Government promises

According to experts, hydrocephalus requires urgent medical attention. But finding a specialist and appropriate treatment can be a monumental challenge. Despite efforts to find treatment, the family faces one obstacle: lack of financial resources. Several weeks ago, Ndongo Ebanga’s relatives appealed to the Cameroonian authorities for help. An appeal relayed by whistle-blowers on social networks.

Slowly but surely, a ray of hope seems to be breaking through the dark clouds surrounding the champion’s health. Cameroon’s Minister of Sports has answered the call, promising financial support for the operation and care of Martin Ndongo Ebanga. This long-awaited support should enable the champion to regain his health and lead a normal life.

An Olympic hero awaiting rescue

Martin Ndongo Ebanga is a Cameroonian boxing legend. On August 11, 1984, at the age of 18, he made history by becoming the first athlete from his country to win an Olympic medal. His bronze in the lightweight category (-60 kg) in Los Angeles remains an unparalleled feat in the history of Cameroonian boxing. Today, Ndongo Ebanga, whose health is very fragile, is still waiting for the Cameroonian authorities’ promise to help him to materialize.

