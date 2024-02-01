Yaoundé: CONAC to combat corruption for better economic development

Cameroon will step up anti-corruption efforts to facilitate economic growth, the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission (CONAC) said on Wednesday.

“We will carry out physical-financial intervention activities for the search for evidence or denunciation received or initiated by CONAC. 2024 will therefore be a year of great commitment in the fight against corruption,” CONAC President Dieudonne Massi Gams told reporters.

Cameroon wants to be corruption-free and citizens need to work with CONAC to fight corrupt activities in all sectors, he added.

Last year, the anti-graft agency reported that about 44 billion xaf (72 million U.S. dollars) was lost to corruption in 2021.

Cameroon has arrested several top-ranking government officials since President Paul Biya launched an anti-graft campaign in 2004.

Source: Xinhuanet