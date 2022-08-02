Yaoundé: Cabinet minister dies after brief illness

The Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ananga Messina née Beyene Clémentine Antoinette is no more.

She died in Yaoundé today after a brief illness.

Cameroon Concord News sources say the cause of death was lung and heart –related.

She is the third member of the Dion Ngute led government in the space of two years to leave the corrupt political arena for the world beyond.

Her demise follows those of Adoum Gargoum and Alim Hayatou.

She was appointed Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in June 2009.

The engineer had worked in the Ministry for 23 years before her appointment. She holds a Diploma in Economic Management.

By Rita Akana