Yaoundé: Biya meets with Faustin-Archange

The President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadéra has held talks with BIYA at the Unity Palace.

For two hours, the two leaders, who were meeting again just a few weeks after the 15th ordinary CEMAC summit reportedly, exchanged views on the security situation in the CEMAC region.

Cameroon Concord News understands that no declaration was made at the end of the talks.

BIYA, who handed over the presidency of the CEMAC Heads of State Conference to his Central African counterpart on 17 March, did not miss the opportunity to reiterate his support for the smooth running of the Community.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé