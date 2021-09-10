Yaoundé: Biya may lose his right hand man Minister Motaze to Covid-19

Minister Louis Paul Motaze has just been evacuated to Switzerland after five days in the VIP pavilion of the Yaoundé Central Hospital.

According to credible sources, the health of Louis Paul Motaze deteriorated on September 4 and the Minister of Finance was then hospitalized and placed on respiratory assistance.

President Biya reportedly ordered an evacuation of his nephew who also moonlights as Finance Minister on September 7, but it was then rescheduled.

Minister Motaze who headed the National Social Insurance Fund left Yaoundé on board a medical plane yesterday at 6:30 am, bound for Switzerland.

By Rita Akana