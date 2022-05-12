Yaoundé: Ailing Biya visited by his French doctor

Worried about the series of ailments suffered by 90-year-old Paul Biya in April, the presidential entourage called on his personal physician.

A well-placed source with strong ties to President Biya’s personal physician had hinted Cameroon Intelligence Report that the head of state is clearly nearing his end.

Confirming our earlier report on the dictator, Africa Intelligence now says the president’s men have called in his personal French doctor from Paris.

Lately, Biya has been receiving pills and having a lot of blood taken for examination with a feeling of fatigue and general malaise.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé