World Cup: Canada reach last 16 with stoppage-time win over South Africa

Stephen Eustaquio’s stoppage-time winner fired Canada to a 1-0 win over South Africa on Sunday in the first match of the World Cup knockout rounds, sending the co-hosts into the last 16 for the first time in their history.

With both sides making their first-ever appearance in the knockout phase, the game appeared to be heading for extra time before Eustaquio broke South African hearts with a clinical strike from just outside the area.

Canada – playing in Los Angeles despite being co-hosts after failing to win their group – will now face the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston in the last 16 on July 4, as South Africa’s World Cup adventure came to an end.

Before the game, coach Jesse Marsch had talked up the “X-factor” of Canada’s star Alphonso Davies, available again after a hamstring injury.

But the Bayern Munich wing-back, who was yet to appear at this World Cup, remained glaringly absent from the starting line-up.

Still, Canada began on the front foot, creating chances against South Africa’s low block.

Cover image: WORLD CUP DEBRIEF

In the 22nd minute, a pinpoint Eustaquio free-kick found Derek Cornelius wide open on the six-yard line. The Canada centre-back completely mistimed his header.

South Africa threatened sporadically on the counter. But in a frenetic spell just before half-time, Canada came agonisingly close.

From a corner, Moise Bombito’s header was cleared off the line before Tajon Buchanan’s follow-up shot was blocked by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Moments later, Khuliso Mudau crashed into the dangerous Richie Laryea, but his penalty appeals were waved away.

That enraged a heavily Canadian crowd, and the jeers grew louder after half-time as South Africa were content to exchange deep passes under little pressure while the clock ticked down.

Just past the hour mark, Canada came close again.

Substitute Niko Sigur slid a through ball to Tani Oluwaseyi, whose shot was well saved by the goalkeeper and looped up towards Jonathan David – but defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi got there first and cleared brilliantly.

In the 75th minute, Davies finally appeared to a huge roar and made an immediate impact.

From the left wing, Davies found Jonathan David, who laid the ball to fellow striker – and no relation – Promise David, but his shot went wide.

Moments later, Davies found Jonathan David again. This time he shot from a tight angle but was denied by Williams.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Canada finally broke through from the other flank.

Jacob Shaffelburg raced down the right wing and pinged in a cross that was headed clear to Eustaquio.

The Porto midfielder – on loan at Los Angeles FC – brought the ball down on his chest and slammed a first-time shot into the bottom-left corner.

Canada’s bench streamed onto the pitch as the stadium erupted, celebrating a historic victory.

Source: AFP)