World Cup: Brazil beat Japan with last-gasp Martinelli goal to reach last 16

Gabriel Martinelli scored in injury time as Brazil fought back from a goal down to defeat Japan 2-1 in a thrilling round-of-32 tie on Monday and continue their quest for a sixth World Cup title.

Martinelli’s winning goal came in the sixth minute of injury time.

Casemiro earlier equalized on a header in the 56th minute off an assist from Gabriel Magalhães after just missing another chance two minutes earlier. The shot sailed just out of reach of the outstretched hand of Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and into the net.

Kaishu Sano stole a misplaced pass at midfield and took it down the field before a right-footed shot from above the half circle to put Japan ahead in the 29th minute.

Vinícius Júnior, who has scored four goals in this year’s tournament, had a chance to put Brazil on top in the 58th minute but his shot from the left box was deflected by Suzuki and went off the far post.

Casemiro left in the first minute of second-half stoppage time with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Super sub Martinelli the hero

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli scored deep in injury time to help Brazil overcome a stubborn Japan and roll into the World Cup last 16.

The Arsenal winger struck in the 96th minute, just as the tie seemed headed to extra time, breaking Japanese hearts in the most dramatic fashion.

The five-time champions will face either the Ivory Coast or Norway in New Jersey on Sunday.

Source: AFP