Danpullo risking his fortune on $900 million airline to fix CEMAC connectivity problem

The Cameroonian billionaire plans to invest 500 billion CFA francs (about $900 million) to establish Danpullo Air Line, a privately owned carrier that will initially connect Cameroon’s ten regions before expanding across the six-member Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC).

The investment also includes plans to build two private airports in Yaoundé and Douala, making it one of the continent’s most ambitious privately financed aviation projects.

Forbes Africa estimates Danpullo’s fortune at roughly 547 billion CFA francs, meaning the proposed airline would consume nearly all of the wealth he accumulated over decades through real estate, agriculture, telecommunications and transport businesses.

Unlike many African start-up airlines that rely on leased aircraft and existing airport infrastructure, Danpullo’s proposal extends to building aviation infrastructure itself.

According to reports, construction of the Yaoundé airport is expected to begin in September, with commercial operations targeted for 2030. Funding is expected to combine Danpullo’s capital with financing from private investors and international lenders.

Betting on a market many investors avoid

The investment comes as Central Africa remains one of the least connected aviation markets in the world.

Although CEMAC countries share a common currency and economic bloc, travelling between member states often requires passengers to transit through Europe or West Africa because of limited direct air services.

That connectivity gap has long constrained business travel, tourism and regional trade despite the bloc’s combined population exceeding 60 million people.

The airline would seek to change that by creating stronger domestic and regional links from Cameroon, Central Africa’s largest economy.

A private answer to public aviation challenges

The announcement also comes as Cameroon’s national airline, Camair-Co, continues to face operational difficulties more than a decade after replacing the former Cameroon Airlines.

The carrier has battled aircraft shortages, financial pressures and operational disruptions, forcing it in recent years to lease aircraft to maintain scheduled services. Those challenges have reinforced concerns about the long-term sustainability of state-owned airlines across Africa.

Danpullo’s project reflects a wider shift taking place across the continent. Rather than waiting for governments to modernise transport infrastructure, wealthy African entrepreneurs are increasingly deploying private capital into sectors traditionally dominated by the state, including ports, logistics, energy and aviation.

The approach mirrors broader efforts under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Single African Air Transport Market, both of which aim to improve connectivity and lower the cost of moving people and goods across the continent.

The risks remain enormous

Launching an airline is among the most capital-intensive businesses in the world.

Beyond acquiring aircraft, operators must navigate complex aviation regulations, secure route rights, recruit highly specialised personnel and maintain expensive maintenance and safety programmes while coping with volatile fuel prices and foreign exchange pressures.

Building two airports adds another layer of financial and execution risk.

The project will also face competition from established international airlines already serving Cameroon, including Air France, Turkish Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Royal Air Maroc, which operate extensive regional and international networks.

His business empire includes Ndawara Tea Estates, a major tea producer in Central Africa, and a significant stake in Nexttel, one of Cameroon’s mobile network operators.

If completed, Danpullo Air Line would rank among the largest privately funded aviation investments ever undertaken by an African billionaire.

Whether the project ultimately succeeds may depend less on the size of Danpullo’s fortune than on whether private enterprise can solve a connectivity challenge that governments across Central Africa have struggled with for decades.

Source: Africa.businessinsider