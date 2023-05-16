What’s wrong with President Biya’s knee?

President Biya has been visibly limping. Recently, he canceled some of his meetings.

The 90-year-old Biya who has been ruling Cameroon for 41 years is currently suffering from a bad knee with speculation rife over his participation in this year’s national day celebration.

The Francophone dictator was expected in Geneva, Switzerland for surgery on his ailing knee but did not show up due to happenings in Yaoundé.

Cameroon Intelligence Report gathered that Biya had to deal with the Martinez Zogo affair that involved his spy chief Eko Eko and Justice Minister Laurent Esso. He was also concerned about the sudden diplomatic crisis with the Republic of Chad over the oil company Savannah Energy.

All these issues forced Biya to give up surgery on his knee, which has been causing him pain for several months. The operation would have meant a trip to Geneva for several days, and above all a forced rest on a wheelchair for several months-a situation that is unthinkable for the Biya entourage who are only interested in showing the world that he is still in charge of affairs in Yaoundé.

Cameroonians have seen time and again that their president struggles to climb or go down stairs during his rare public appearances. Paul Biya is expected on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the “Boulevard du 20 Mai” to preside over the civilian and military parade of the National Unity Day, which will be in its 51st edition.

By Rita Akana