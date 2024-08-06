US: Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate on Tuesday, according to US media.

Walz, a former US Army National Guard veteran and teacher, brings a blend of progressive policy achievements and Midwestern appeal to the Harris-Walz ticket, as they prepare to challenge Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance in the upcoming election.

Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, choosing an affable longtime politician who Democrats hope can keep newfound party unity alive in a campaign barreling toward Election Day.

Harris said in a post on social media that Walz has “delivered for working families.” The two will appear together in Philadelphia at an evening rally.