US: Joe Lieberman, former vice presidential candidate, dies at 82
Former US Senator and vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman has died at 82.
The cause was complications from a fall, according to a family statement obtained by CBS News, The BBC’s US partner.
The centrist represented the state of Connecticut in the Senate for nearly a quarter of a century.
Mr Lieberman became the first Jewish person to join a major party US presidential ticket in 2000 when Al Gore selected him as his running mate.
Source: BBC