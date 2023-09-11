US: Cameroonian sailor earns military excellence award

Seaman Recruit Aristide Kongnyuy, a sailor from Cameroon, graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, Division 185, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) on July 21.

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award (MEA) is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest sailors. Kongnyuy is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.

Kongnyuy was honored to receive the MEA. “This award signifies that I did not just overcome my fears, but I put in 110 percent,” said Kongnyuy. “It will serve to motivate me to put forth all I have throughout my Navy career.”

Source: Navy Office of Community Outreach