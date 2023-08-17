US: Cameroonian journalist fights White House over press access

Cameroonian journalist Simon Ateba has persisted in his fight against the White House, days after filing a lawsuit challenging the cancellation of his press pass.

In recent interviews and social media posts, Mr Ateba has claimed that the White House discriminated against him due to his race, because of his tough questions and because he reports for a lesser-known news outlet.

In a lawsuit, filed last Thursday against White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the Secret Service, Mr Ateba alleged the White House targeted him by introducing a credentialing policy to block him from renewing his White House press pass.

The rule change led to Mr Ateba and more than 400 other White House reporters losing their passes.

Under the new policy, Mr Ateba cannot obtain a White House press pass as his news outlet, Today News Africa, which he runs himself, is not considered a reputable news organisation.

Mr Ateba’s ban and subsequent lawsuit mark the culmination of a long-running feud between him, Ms Jean-Pierre, the White House press office and some White House journalists critical of Mr Ateba’s frequent interruptions.

Last month, the White House warned him that he would lose press access if he continued disrupting the briefings.

He had disrupted briefings on at least four occasions to call out Ms Jean-Pierre for repeatedly denying him opportunities to ask questions.

Source: BBC