Unlawful French Cameroun military presence in Ambazonia must end immediately

A senior aide to the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dr Patrick Ayuk has condemned unlawful presence of Francophone army soldiers in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, calling for an immediate end to such presence.

According to the Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Cooperation (SCBC), Dr Patrick Ayuk made the remark recently in South Africa, saying, “The unlawful presence of Francophone servicemen and women in Southern Cameroons must end immediately and unconditionally.”

“The 1961 plebiscite,” the Vice President Dabney Yerima aide added, “does not mean occupying British Southern Cameroons land and killing its people.”

The Francophone dominated Cameroon government military have been actively involved in Southern Cameroons under the guise of fighting separatists since 2017. Yaoundé extended its troops’ presence last month through a decree signed by the 89 year old President Biya.

Numerous reports and international human rights organizations have pointed to Yaoundé’s role in the genocide currently going on in Southern Cameroons.

The Biya regime has stationed forces and equipment in almost every county in Southern Cameroons with Etoudi claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing Amba fighters from taken control of the entire Southern Cameroons territory. The Ambazonia Interim Government, however, asserts that the deployment is aimed at plundering Southern Cameroons rich resources.

By Isong Asu in London