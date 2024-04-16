UN says 2.3 mln people in Cameroon need humanitarian aid

Cameroon and the United Nations on Tuesday launched a humanitarian aid plan to address the urgent needs of 2.3 million of the most vulnerable people in the Central African country, the UN said on Tuesday.

The plan requires some 371.4 million U.S. dollars, down from 407.3 million dollars last year, in funding to help those suffering from violence, national disasters, climate shocks, and disease outbreaks.

Women and children make up 77 percent of those in need of humanitarian assistance in the country, according to the UN.

“A renewed commitment from the entire humanitarian community and donors is urgent to meet vital humanitarian needs,” UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Cameroon Coulibaly Siaka said during the launch of the plan in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon.

Cameroon is facing prolonged armed conflict in the Far North Region, where the terror group Boko Haram continues to attack soldiers and civilians, and in the country’s Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest, where a separatist insurgency is deteriorating. The country is also hosting many refugees from Nigeria and the Central African Republic.

Source: Xinhuanet