UB Official Says Leaders World University a Blessing to Kumba

On an inspection visit to the campus of Leaders World University (LWU) in Kumba this February 8, 2023, Professor Chief Nol Alembong, Deputy Vice Chancellor at the University of Buea (UB) its potential mentor, praised the initiative and said the nascent varsity comes as a blessing to Kumba.

“[Leaders World University] is most welcome as Kumba has been without a university,” said Alembong to reporters at the end of the visit.

He was on an infrastructure inspection mission on behalf of the Ministry of Higher Education, the authorizing ministry.

Alembong was accompanied by senior officials of UB from faculties and schools with competence over academic programmes offered by LWU. The UB inspection team was received by senior officials of LWU, including its Provost, Dr Theophilus Mukete, who presented the programmes LWU is offering: Medical and Biomedical Sciences, Computer Engineering, Agriculture and Food Sciences and Business. Finance and Management for a start.

UB’s Alembong (right) speaking to LWU’s Mukete (left, in suit)

Mukete said LWU will engage in food transformation to respond to the food needs of Cameroonians abroad. He later gave the visiting UB officials a tour of LWU infrastructure including a demonstration ward for the medical and biomedical programmes, structures for medical and agriculture laboratories, land for an agriculture demonstration farm and the computer laboratory.

The inspection team said they will submit their report to the minister of state and subsequently come again for an academic inspection.

LWU is the initiative of US-based Dr Ralph Ayuk, its President, CEO, Chancellor and Chairman of its Board of Governors.

Its topnotch staff include Professor Cornelius Lambi (former UB VC) as its Pro-Chancellor, Professor Gilbert Eyabi as Vice Chancellor and Mrs Susan Etchu as Deputy VC in charge of Teaching, Professional Development and Student Life.

By Franklin Sone Bayen