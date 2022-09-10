Two Southern Cameroonian men shot dead by Francophone soldiers in Wum

Two young Southern Cameroonian men have been killed by the Francophone dominated Cameroon government military during a night raid in Wum, the chief town in Menchum Division, North West region.

According to a report by the Ambazonia Interim Government (IG), the Cameroon government soldiers led by Colonel François Pelene inaugurated a new BIR camp in Wum and after the installation rituals the said Colonel ordered some soldiers to storm the Niakom Over side neighborhood in Wum promoting violent confrontations between the residents and the Francophone army soldiers.

Two young businessmen not identified by the IG were taken to the Wum hospital but succumbed to the injuries they had sustained during the Cameroon government military operation, the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima said in statement.

In recent weeks, Cameroon government troops have ramped up attacks on Southern Cameroons towns and villages. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Ambazonian have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

According to a Roman Catholic Southern Cameroons think tank in Germany, Francophone army soldiers have shot and killed at least 314 Southern Cameroonians since June 2022.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai