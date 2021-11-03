Toronto: Ambazonia Interim Gov’t insists on legitimacy of resistance against La Republique

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government (IG) has insisted on the legitimacy of self defense against French Cameroun occupational forces.

In a press briefing on Monday in Toronto, Canada, Vice President Dabney Yerima stressed that the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé no longer have legitimate authority in the internal affairs of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and that the independence of Southern Cameroons cannot be waived or bargained over.

The Dabney Yerima statement emphasized that self defense in all its forms, from “kontry Sunday” to armed resistance including lockdowns would remain an Ambazonian legitimate option, which has proved its utility until the British Southern Cameroons nation is restored and the French backed French Cameroun occupation ends.

Referring to French President Emmanuel Macron’s continued support for the ruling crime syndicate in French Cameroun, Vice President Dabney Yerima pointed out in the statement that France bears the guilt of the genocide in Southern Cameroons.

Since the Southern Cameroons crisis hit the global stage some five years ago, some 10,000 Cameroonians have been killed, with army soldiers accounting for close to 35% of the deaths.

Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been maimed and scarred for life in a conflict that could have been addressed through negotiations and genuine dialogue.

As of today, some one million Southern Cameroonians are either internally displaced or are seeking refuge in a neighboring country due to a conflict many observers say was avoidable.

Thousands of army soldiers whose consciences could not allow them to kill innocent civilians have left the country to escape the harsh punishment the government inflicts on soldiers who do not want to implement the decisions of the top military brass.

By Isong Asu on special assignment