The 2021 SOBA UK Convention is not only going to get a glorified Cameroon Concord News Group coverage but it is going to have a Camcordnews production with live shots and short clips from all across the venue.

The Sasse Old Boys big show “Appreciating Community Spirit” begins on Friday evening October 15, 2021 at The Hilton at St George’s Park, Burton Upon Trent. St George’s Park is the Home of the England National football teams.

Hundreds of live feeds

From Cameroon Concord News Isong ASU: “The 2021 SOBA UK ANNUAL RESIDENTIAL CONVENTION will feature hundreds of live feeds from across the venue according to a source that has seen recent SOBA UK plans.”

We understand that SOBA UK plans to structure the first night of the convention around its guests while maintaining strict Covid-19 rules. Chief Alfred Bate Bawak of Leicester likened the convention as “Most Important SOBA UK come together” ever.

Why the 2021 SOBA UK Convention matter

These recent comments in both Cameroon Intelligence Report and Cameroon Concord News hit the nail on the head:

— “With the issues Cameroon as a nation is facing right now and the coronavirus including the urgent need to start appreciating community spirit, the SOBA UK 2021 Convention will provide Sasse Old Boys with plans for a way forward,” Cameroon Intelligence Report’s senior Correspondent for special events Chi Prudence Asong said.

— Cameroon Concord News Desk Editor said the convention “will let Sobans to basically reintroduce themselves to Great Britain after the pandemic and bring the focus back to the pride of being an ex-Sasse.”

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai in London