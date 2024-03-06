The Beti-Bulu veil of falsehoods in the nation’s capital Yaoundé

Lies, fraud, deception and falsehoods have woven an intricate web within the fabric of the Francophone dominated Cameroon political society, with its so-called head of state, Paul Biya and his Beti-Bulu kinsmen spearheading a culture of shameless lying among political, judicial, and CPDM government officials.

To understand the roots of this pervasive dishonesty and its far-reaching consequences, both English and French speaking Cameroonians must agree that for 41 years, Biya and his ruling CPDM gang have unleashed a lying machine that disseminates misinformation from the highest-ranking officials to the smallest political, judicial, military and religious figures in the country. This culture of shameless lying extends its reach into domestic, foreign, football including religious issues without discrimination.

Even as he begins to smell his last days on earth, Biya’s machinery of lies still persists and leaving no sector deep within the Cameroonian society untouched by this pervasive apparatus of deception.

There are many prime examples of Biya’s questionable competence including Lake Nyos, SDF launch in Bamenda, State of Emergency, Yaoundé University Crisis, Nsam Fire Disaster, Mbanga-Mpondo Plane Crash, Murder of Bishop Balla, Captain Guerandi Affair, Ngarbuh Massacre and Covid 19. After 41 years, it is evidently clear that Biya and his Beti Bulu men and women were never equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern Cameroon.

Biya lies as he breaths and it has now become evident that deception is not merely a tool employed by his Beti-Bulu tribal political elites but a deeply ingrained element of the Cameroon political, social, and religious landscape. From the palace coup that ousted the late President Ahmadou Ahidjo to contemporary incidents like the brutal murder of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Bafia Mgr Jean-Benoît Bala and journalist Martinez Zogo, the intricate web of deceit seems to have no bounds.

Today in Yaoundé the nation’s capital, deception spans across all echelons of power and even respectable Southern Cameroonians like Peter Mafany Musonge, Dion Ngute and Philemon Yang are now engaged in a culture of shameless lying that extends beyond borders and domains, leaving citizens in a perpetual state of uncertainty and mistrust.

The controversy surrounding Minister Fame Ndongo’s recent assertion of Mvomeka’a as the biblical promise land adds another layer of complexity to the Cameroon political story. The potential implications of Fame Ndongo’s perceived divine connection of Mvomeka’a—President Biya’s place of birth and that of the Prince of Peace Jesus Christ, if left unaddressed, could lead to disastrous consequences.

We of the Cameroon Concord News Group believe that the unraveling of deception within the ruling CPDM crime syndicate in Yaoundé demands a collective acknowledgment of the gravity of the issue and a commitment to fostering a society built on transparency, accountability, and truth. Only through a sincere reckoning with the realities at hand can the “United Republic of Cameroon” hope to overcome the shadows of deceit that have cast a long and enduring veil over its governance.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai