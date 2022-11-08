Tension in Yaoundé as Indomitable Lions risk expulsion from Qatar 2022 World Cup

Cameroon may be barred from participating in the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The country is involved in a legal battle with kit company Le Coq Sportif after terminating their contract.

A Paris commercial court has ordered the company to continue to produce kits for the Indomitable Lions, a ruling backed by FIFA. There are concerns in Cameroon over a legal battle that could see the Indomitable Lions miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fecafoot – the Cameroon Football Federation – are reportedly having a showdown with kit and equipment supplier Le Coq Sportif. The Paris commercial court intervened in the dispute and ordered the squad to wear Le Coq Sportif shirts at the World Cup.

Complete Sports confirmed that FIFA supported the ruling and urged Le Coq Sportif to continue supplying their equipment to the country. FIFA was possibly angered by Fecafoot earlier decision to terminate the French kit company’s contract and partnering instead with One All Sport, an American company.

Cameroon’s lawyer, Barrister Ntimbane Bono, in a chat with Actu Cameroon, stated that the move could get the country expelled from the forthcoming World Cup. “A refusal to execute the decision by Fecafoot could lead to the disqualification of Cameroon from this World Cup, which one should not forget it’s a FIFA activity.”

Cameroon are in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Brazil. The Indomitable Lions are scheduled to face Switzerland in their first game of the tournament on November 24.

Source: Complete Sports