Target killings of Francophone army soldiers ‘key’ to bringing Yaoundé to its knees

A senior adviser to the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government has lauded recent target killings against Cameroon government military personnel deployed to Southern Cameroons, saying the growing power of the hit-and-run tactics now been applied by restoration groups in Ground Zero is the key to bringing the occupying French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé to its knees.

Dr Patrick Ayuk made the remarks in a meeting with the leaders of the Manyu County Security Council in London on Tuesday.

The Biya Francophone regime launched a deadly military campaign on Southern Cameroons in 2016, sparking the creation of a multiple of Southern Cameroons Self Defense Groups and the subsequent killing of more than 4000 Cameroon government army soldiers.

The two sides are yet to agree to a ceasefire.

Cameroon government troops have reportedly killed thousands of Southern Cameroonians in the North West and South West regions. Several Southern Cameroons leaders have also been victims of the more than six year old conflict.

Dr Patrick Ayuk congratulated all Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces and stressed that even CPDM Anglophones are now being respected in La Republique du Cameroun because of the sacrifices made by Amba fighters.

“Today, there is fear everywhere in Ground Zero deep within French Cameroun administrative and security circles and this situation shows that the hit-and run policy was correctly identified by the fighters and they are following it,” Dr Patrick Ayuk said.

Dr Patrick Ayuk furthered that achieving great goals in this fight for independence requires taking great risks.

The Vice President Dabney Yerima aide appreciated all Southern Cameroons combatant groups in Ground Zero for their unity in the battlefield, describing it as very important to the liberation of the Ambazonia homeland.

By Isong Asu

Cameroon Concord News London Bureau Chief