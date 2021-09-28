Sultan Mbombo Njoya dies with Covid twelve days after medical evacuation

Former minister of the ruling CPDM crime syndicate and ex-leader of the Cameroon Football Federation died on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the age of 84 after tested positive for Covid-19.

The regime in Yaoundé said he complained of breathlessness and fever. When his condition continued to deteriorate, he was shifted to the so-called emergency centre in Yaoundé and later on evacuated to Europe where he succumbed to the virus.

Condolences have been pouring in with many deep within the ruling clan saying that they were saddened to learn about the death of the Sultan.

Survived by many wives, a sea of children, the late French Cameroun political elite began his political career as a student leader in Bamoun and reportedly had a meteoric rise in the Biya Francophone structure.

The appointed Senator of the ruling CPDM party became the Sultan and King of the Bamouns in 1992.

By Rita Akana