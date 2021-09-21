Sudanese authorities thwart attempted coup

Sudanese authorities have foiled an attempted coup, the army said on Tuesday, warding off a challenge to a civilian-military council that has run the country since Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019.ADVERTISING

A civilian member of the ruling council told Reuters the situation was under control after the attempted coup overnight had been contained. Interrogation of suspects was due to begin, the council member, spokesman Mohamed Al Faki Suleiman said.

The leaders of the coup attempt have been arrested, a government spokesman said on state TV, adding that “remnants” of the regime of the ousted Bashir participated in the attempt.

The ruling body known as the Sovereign Council has run Sudan under a fragile power-sharing deal between the military and civilians following Bashir’s overthrow.

It plans to hold free elections in 2024.