Southern Cameroons: Vice President Yerima calls on Britain and the Commonwealth to recognize State of Ambazonia

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima has called on the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations to recognize an independent Southern Cameroons state with Buea as its capital, urging the Commonwealth to enact laws and regulations that target the French Cameroun regime under President Paul Biya as well as senior military officials of the Yaoundé government.

During a zoom meeting with members of the Ambazonia Interim Government war cabinet on Monday, Dabney Yerima discussed the recent Toronto Southern Cameroons Retreat and the position of the Interim Government with La Republique du Cameroun and the exiled Southern Cameroons leader sounded a note of caution to Southern Cameroonians that the French Cameroun regime is involved in several diabolic harsh ploy to wreck prospects for the two-Cameroons solution through the atrocities of its occupational army and violation of Southern Cameroons rights.

Yerima also appealed to the Department of Foreign Affairs to concentrate on the onerous task ahead and not be distracted by detractors of the Toronto meeting.

Vice President Dabney Yerima then called upon the Commonwealth and other Western countries to stop La Republique du Cameroun from jeopardizing Southern Cameroon’s future by insisting on its French colonial policies and violations of human rights.

Since the Southern Cameroons crisis hit the global stage some five years ago, some 10,000 Cameroonians have been killed, with army soldiers accounting for close to 35% of the deaths.

Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been maimed and scarred for life in a conflict that could have been addressed through negotiations and genuine dialogue.

By Chi Prudence Asong and Isong Asu