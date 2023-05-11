Southern Cameroons leader reiterates liberation of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government says October 1, 2023 will begin a new path of the struggle for liberation of the entire Southern Cameroons territories from the clutches of the vicious French Cameroun regime.

Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Intelligence Report on Tuesday about the situation of the Southern Cameroons resistance, Dabney Yerima stated that October 1 this year will be a new beginning for the Ambazonia revolution and actions will be staged by Amba fighters that will hasten the liberation of the entire British Southern Cameroons.

Yerima said that all Southern Cameroons restoration groups will be at the forefront of such a campaign, emphasizing that the actions will go beyond the Moungo.

Dabney Yerima highlighted that Southern Cameroons resistance groups are moving towards the formation of a central command system in Ground Zero that will end the French Cameroun occupation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Yerima also condemned the recent killing of a Southern Cameroons journalist in Bemanda and he underscored the need for Amba fighters to protect the people of Southern Cameroons.

Dabney Yerima stated that the Ambazonia Interim Government under the stewardship of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe has gloriously and proudly emerged triumphant over problems in the past years, describing the extent of internal crises that the Biya French Cameroun regime is currently facing in Yaoundé as unprecedented since the 1984 coup.

He went on to note that Southern Cameroonians in Ground Zero are at the forefront of defending the homeland, emphasizing that special emphasis must be laid on providing generous support to Amba fighters.

By Chi Prudence Asong