Southern Cameroons: IG voices concern over health of detainees in French Cameroun jails

The Ambazonia Interim Government, (IG) has voiced concern over the fate of Southern Cameroons detainees in French Cameroun jails including New Bell and Kondengui as seriously ill prisoners are being denied essential and adequate medical treatment.

In a statement today, Vice President Dabney Yerima reaffirmed the Ambazonia Interim Government’s call for the immediate release of all Southern Cameroons detainees including President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides in the notorious Kondengui and New Bell prisons.

The statement came as pro English speaking independent newspapers in Yaoundé and Douala uncovered that many Southern Cameroons detainees lack proper medical treatment.

Vice President Dabney Yerima also urged international rights groups to visit the notorious New Bell and Kondengui prisons and inspect the conditions of detention for the forgotten Southern Cameroons detainees.

Since the Southern Cameroons crisis hit the global stage some five years ago, some 10,000 Cameroonians have been killed, with army soldiers accounting for close to 35% of the deaths.

Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been maimed and scarred for life in a conflict that could have been addressed through negotiations and genuine dialogue.

By Isong Asu