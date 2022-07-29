Southern Cameroons: IG urges response to deadly attacks that killed the Field Marshal

The Ambazonian Interim Government has called on armed restoration forces to take practical measures in response to the Cameroon government military operations in Southern Cameroons that led to the killing of the leader of the Red Dragons of Lebialem.

French Cameroon government attacks carried out recently in Lebialem killed at least seven civilians including the prominent Amba fighter and head of the Red Dragons.

In a statement on Thursday, Vice President Dabney Yerima said repeated acts of aggression and continuous violation of the Ambazonian sovereignty, occupation of Southern Cameroons towns and villages and establishment of military bases in nearly all villages in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and shedding the blood of innocent civilians are far away from the principle of good neighbourliness.

Dabney Yerima called for a unified stance from all Southern Cameroons restoration groups..

Yerima also urged Amba fighters to work towards expulsion of all French Cameroun civil administrators and forces, and put an end to the presence of any military bases or garrisons in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia hosting Francophone soldiers.

By Chi Prudence Asong