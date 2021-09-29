Southern Cameroons: Exiled Leader to address great nation on October 1

The live televised speech of the Southern Cameroons exiled Leader Vice President Dabney Yerima of the Ambazonia Interim Government will be broadcast on Friday, Ocotber 1 by the Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Cooperation (SCBC).

The speech is going to be broadcast live through several Southern Cameroons news channels and radio as well as Ambazonia Revolutions’ official website.

Cameroon Concord News Group is going to air the live address of the Southern Cameroons Vice President with an exclusive interpretation.

October 1, marks the joyous occasion of the proclamation of Southern Cameroons Independence by President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe.

Ever since the declaration, millions of Southern Cameroonians around the world hold festivities to honor the national day.

In Ground Zero, people decorate streets with Ambazonia flags and gather outside nationwide to celebrate the auspicious occasion, but this year, Cameroon Concord News gathered from Interim Government sources that due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, there will be no gathering and mass celebrations.

By Chi Prudence Asong in London