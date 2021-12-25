Southern Cameroons: Exiled leader to address Ambazonia nation on New Year’s Day

The exiled leader of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima will address the people of Southern Cameroons in a live televised speech on Saturday January 1, 2022.

Now five years ever since the French speaking people of La Republique du Cameroun and their dictator Paul Biya declared a war against British Southern Cameroonians, the exiled Leader of the Ambazonia Interim Government will deliver a live televised speech on the state of the Ambazonia uprising.

Vice President Dabney Yerima’s speech will be broadcast live at 8:00 p.m. (Amba time) on Saturday from SCBC social media channels, Cameroon Concord News, and his official pages on social media.

