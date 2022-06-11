Southern Cameroons exiled leader says Yaoundé should stop concocting info and being proud of telling lies

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has reacted to the fire incident that destroyed the Mamfe District Hospital saying Yaoundé should stop fabricating and spreading false information on the complete destruction of the health sector in Southern Cameroons.

In a statement released late on Friday, Vice President Dabney Yerima said it was reasonable that the so-called disinformation committee established by the Biya regime deep within the Francophone military to get Southern Cameroonians away from the liberation struggle and accept the current status quo be shutdown because the Yaoundé administration is now becoming the biggest distributor of misinformation on the war in Southern Cameroons.

French Cameroun military officials and politicians are full of lies, but it is the people of Southern Cameroons who pay with their lives for disinformation made by the French Cameroun regime, Dabney Yerima said.

Vice President Dabney Yerima pointed out that the dire healthcare situation in Ground Zero has been exacerbated by continued Francophone military operations.

Yerima listed some examples, including the burning of hospitals in Kumba, Banso, Batibo and now Mamfe which is causing the death of hundreds of Southern Cameroons civilians.

The exiled Ambazonian leader noted that troops loyal to the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé often defend as legitimate operations that have killed civilians across Southern Cameroons over the past five years.

The more the French backed Francophone regime lies, the greater support the Ambazonian Interim Government gets from Southern Cameroonians, Yerima concluded.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai