Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima warns pro Yaounde agents crossing Ambazonia Interim Government red lines

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has warned political elites loyal to the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé against threatening Southern Cameroonians respecting the Monday Ghost Town Interim Government directive, vowing a tough response to any pro Yaoundé figure that crosses Ambazonia’s red lines.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dabney Yerima told an audience of Southern Cameroonians that he hoped with the events in Chad, La Republique du Cameroun will be rushing to the negotiating table very soon and that the pro Biya comedians such as Paul Atanga Nji and Paul Tasong would not attempt to cross the “Kontry Sunday” red lines.

Vice President Yerima also stated that apart from the ghost town, the Southern Cameroons Interim Government would decide where it’s other red lines lies on a case-by-case basis.

Yerima pointed out that the Southern Cameroons political elites working with Yaoundé are already regretting.

Elsewhere in the speech, Yerima praised Ambazonia Restoration Forces and promised to speed up the Big Rubbergun project. But Southern Cameroonians wants peace he stressed.

Dabney Yerima devoted most of the 60-minute speech to the sufferings of Southern Cameroonians in Nigeria and in Ground Zero.

By Chi Prudence Asong








