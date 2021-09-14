Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima urges international community to make Yaoundé stop abusing Amba inmates

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has urged the international community to follow up on the conditions of Southern Cameroons political detainees and prisoners of conscience held in French Cameroun controlled jails and detention centers, after it was revealed they are going through the harshest treatment in the Buea prison.

Dabney Yerima informed members of the Ambazonia war cabinet that “In Buea the prison cells are opened at 11:00am and closed at 4:00pm. This means that our people get 5hours outside their cramped cells. Within those cells are very poor sewage systems and the smell is constant.”

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader noted that the situation is worse with Southern Cameroons detainees in Kumba, Bamenda, and Bafoussam.

The Southern Cameroons Vice President made the revelation during the Amba weekly cabinet meeting on Monday, demanding that international players make sure the inmates are not subjected to torture and abuse, and compel the French Cameroun regime to implement the Third Geneva Convention related to the treatment of prisoners.

By Chi Prudence Asong