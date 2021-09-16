Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima says he has no magic wand to fix the division among Amba groups

Exiled Southern Cameroons leader Dabney Yerima says he has no magic wand to fix the existing division among Ambazonian restoration groups in Europe and the US, following the deadlock ever since the abduction of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government made the comment in a telephone conversation with Cameroon Concord News late on Wednesday, saying he has no magic wand to reconcile Southern Cameroons activists and leaders in the diaspora from one of the worst ever personality cult crises and that it takes humility on the part of those in the US and a great plan to achieve the hopes of the Southern Cameroons people.

Vice President Dabney Yerima opined that “I don’t have a magic wand. The recent call for an unnecessary lockdown of Amba land by some front line leaders in the US is an indication that the situation is very difficult” adding that there was no time to lose and no easy path to tackle Southern Cameroons revolution meltdown.

Yerima, however, pledged to work hard for the Federal Republic of Ambazonia to resolve its internal differences which is helping the occupying French-backed French Cameroun forces.

Vice President Dabney Yerima who is currently on an African tour, has promised to revive talks with Southern Cameroons diaspora groups to unlock the unhealthy rivalry and division.

By Isong Asu in London