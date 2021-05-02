Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima registers for Ambazonia’s Interim Government Vote

Southern Cameroons exiled Vice President Dabney Yerima reportedly signaled his intention to continue in his capacity as deputy to President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and to intensify efforts to defeat Ambazonia’s adversaries and restore calm and security in Southern Cameroons.

Vice President Yerima hinted the Interim Government War Cabinet of his decision to forward his request to the Ambazonia Restoration Council.

Dr Patrick Ayuk, a senior Yerima aide confirmed this and noted that “Just as Vice President Yerima and Southern Cameroons Self Defense Groups have managed to confront French Cameroun occupational forces in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, each and every Southern Cameroonian should rally behind the Interim Government and resist the French Cameroun regime.”

Dabney Yerima was made Vice President after the disgraced Samuel Ikome Sako and Chris Anu siphoned huge amounts of money contributed by Ambazonians to fund the struggle for independence and Yerima has retained the capacity by winning the hearts of the people of Southern Cameroons.

In a telephone conversation with our correspondent in Holland, Comrade Dabney Yerima said that registering for the Ambazonia Interim Government Vote is simply a process to assure Southern Cameroonians that once we get to Buea, the Interim Government will pass legislation enabling the creation of a multi-party political system in the country.

By Isong Asu





