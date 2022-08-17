Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima hails Amba fighters

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government (IG) has described Ambazonian fighters as the frontrunners of the battle against French Cameroun.

Dabney Yerima made the remarks in a speech aired recently by the Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Cooperation (SCBC) as he addressed the people in Ground Zero and Ground One on the state of the resistance.

The Southern Cameroons exiled leader said Ambazonia fighters are at the forefront of battle against the French Cameroun enemy. Yerima added that the resistance is getting stronger again than ever and that Southern Cameroonians in the diaspora should continue to invest in the Big Rubbergun project which has caused senior Francophone military officials to be gripped by fear.

Dabney Yerima pointed out that the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia will no longer accept the looting of their natural resources.

The front line leader furthered that the hand extended from Yaoundé that has been plundering Southern Cameroons natural wealth is now being cut off.

He called for the swift formation of a more efficient Southern Cameroons think tank in Europe and North America, urging all restoration groups to join forces in order to overcome existing crises and resolve the sufferings of the Ambazonian nation.

Yerima concluded that the Ambazonia Interim Government is working to achieve a powerful Federal Republic of Ambazonia, which is capable to defend its own sovereignty and wealth.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai