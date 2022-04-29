Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima criticizes Amba frontline movements for politicizing the struggle

Ahead of his planned visit to Ground Zero, the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government has criticized Southern Cameroons frontline movements for acting very poorly in supporting Ground Zero operations against French Cameroun occupation.

Vice President Dabney Yerima made the comments during a telephone conversation with Cameroon Concord News London Bureau Chief Isong Asu late on Thursday.

The exiled Ambazonia leader took Southern Cameroons frontline movements to task for politicizing the struggle against La Republique du Cameroun, describing the move as completely unacceptable.

“Sadly, some Ambazonia frontline movements are acting very poorly vis-à-vis the battle to liberate Southern Cameroons and are not even willing to talk to the Interim Government about Ground Zero operations. Some of them imagine that relying on tribal support is the way to help the Federal Republic of Ambazonia!! This is a big mistake,” Dabney Yerima noted.

Vice President Dabney Yerima said no county in both the Northern and Southern Zones is capable of freeing Southern Cameroons alone, expressing hope that Ambazonians will soon regain their country from the French backed French Cameroun occupation.

Yerima hailed the oppressed but powerful Southern Cameroonians in Ground Zero and in Ground One who have been preventing the Ambazonians struggle from sinking into oblivion through their resistance and sacrifices.

“My trip to Ground Zero pending clearance from our intelligence agencies will provide me and other members of your Interim Government the appropriate opportunity to express our sympathy and solidarity with all our refugee population and the oppressed people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia,” Yerima concluded.

By Chi Prudence Asong with files from Isong Asu