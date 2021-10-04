Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima calls on Ambazonians to ignore Dion Ngute

INTERIM GOVERNMENT STATEMENT on DION NGUTE’S VISIT TO THE NORTHERN ZONE FROM 5TH–8TH OCTOBER 2021

Yesterday, 03 October 2021, Adolphe Lele Lafrique communicated that Joseph Dion Ngute, the Prime Minister of La Republique du Cameroun, will be “undertaking a peacebuilding visit” to the Northern Zone of Ambazonia from Tuesday, the 05 to Friday 08 October 2021.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia considers this scam an act of utter contempt and disrespect to the people of Southern Cameroons and a flagrant violation of our sovereignty. It is particularly cruel that this visit takes place a few days after the monstrous regime in Yaoundé released hundreds of army and gendarme officers to the Northern zone with the exclusive order to rape our women and kill our people.

This action from Dion Ngute and his master in Yaoundé confirms what the opinion of all Ambazonians is, that La Republic du Cameroun has a disregard for the lives of our people. This move is proof of Yaoundé’s steadfast commitment to deception.

After consultation with Generals and Commanders in Ground Zero, major military operations have been planned in the Northern zone over the next few days. Consequently, our military leaders cannot guarantee the safety of anyone who ventures outside their home.

Because the safety of our people is of paramount importance, your Interim Government now wants to counsel that all law-abiding Southern Cameroonians in the Northern Zone must stay at home during these four days. All emergency activities within this zone of Ambazonia must be assumed with extreme caution.

Fellow Ambazonians, this is a difficult journey we have embarked upon. No one can say with utmost certainty what the outcome will be, but we must remain focus and keep our eyes on the prize despite the games from the murderous regime in Yaoundé. We shall not accept anything less than total independence.

God Bless Ambazonia. It’s Total Independence or Resistance forever.

Thank You, and God Bless You

Dabney Yerima