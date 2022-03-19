Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima asks Francophone soldiers going to rural Ambazonia to draft wills

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government in his latest assessment of the war in Southern Cameroons has advised all French Cameroun government army soldiers being deployed to rural areas in the Ambazonia homeland to draft their wills.

The Vice President Dabney Yerima statement issued late on Friday comes as soldiers loyal to the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé reportedly carried out operations in many Southern Cameroons towns and villages including Kumbo, Ndop, Wum, Bafut and Kom.

General Valere Nka, commander of the Francophone dominated military fighting Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards said several hundred Amba fighters have escaped to villages along Cameroon’s border with Nigeria.

“If you are a Francophone soldier currently in Bamenda or Buea preparing to be deployed to any rural area in Southern Cameroons, you should consider drafting a will and also discuss plans with your wife and children about funeral wishes” Dabney Yerima noted.

The security situation throughout Southern Cameroons is highly volatile, and conditions are deteriorating without warning.

The war in Southern Cameroons has killed more than 6,000 people and forced one million English speaking Cameroonians to flee their homes as they are caught between the Francophone Cameroon government army and Ambazonia fighters.

The war broke out in October 2017 when British Southern Cameroonians under the leadership of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe declared an independent state-the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

The five-year conflict is slowly but surely spilling over into Nigeria, with the Nigerian press reporting that Cameroonian security forces and Ambazonia fighters care little for the territorial integrity of their neighbours.

By Isong Asu and Chi Prudence Asong