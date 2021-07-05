Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yaoundé plotting Yerima’s assassination

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government has once again accused the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime in Yaoundé of plotting to assassinate the Ambazonia Vice President Dabney Yerima.

Yaoundé is preparing a plan to attack the life of Comrade Dabney Yerima and that of important Southern Cameroons figures in the US and Western Europe, a senior aide to the Ambazonia Vice President, Dr Patrick Ayuk told Cameroon Intelligence Report.

Dr Patrick Ayuk suggested that a recent meeting in Yaoundé grouping senior intelligence officers among them Theophile Atengue Onana, Leopold Maxime Eko Eko, the Director of Intelligence, Colonel Joel Emile Bamkoui, Jacques Dili, the Director of the Judicial Police and Eloi Gaetan Puigui Ngosso Commander of the Death Squad was to finish preparations for a violent plan to assassinate Vice President Dabney Yerima.

Dr Patrick Ayuk said the Biya French Cameroun regime planned to assassinate President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides in Abuja, Nigeria but met with a stone wall erected by senior Nigerian intelligence officers.

“Paul Biya gave an order to kill President Ayuk Tabe in Nigeria” Dr Patrick Ayuk told CIR.

“We have again received information from very reliable Francophone intelligence sources that they were preparing to assassinate VP Yerima” Patrick Ayuk furthered.

By Isong Asu